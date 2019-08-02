IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE STATE OF
WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
WILMINGTON SAVINGS FUND SOCIETY, FSB, D/B/A, CHRISTIANA TRUST AS OWNER AND TRUSTEE OF THE RESIDENTIAL CREDIT OPPORTUNITIES TRUST V, Plaintiff
v.
ALL UNKNOWN HEIRS AND DEVISEES OF LINNEA M. TIBOR, A DECEASED INDIVIDUAL; THE STATE OF WASHINGTON, DEPARTMENT OF SOCIAL AND HEALTH SERVICES; DOES 1 THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE, AND ROES 1 THROUGH 10, INCLUSIVE, Defendant
Cause No. 17-2-00315-25, SHERIFF’S SERVICE BY PUBLICATION TO JUDGMENT DEBTORS OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 08/30/2018; Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 06/18/2019; Date of Levy 07/09/2019
TO: LINNEA M. TIBOR, Judgment Debtor(s):
A writ of execution or order of sale has been issued in the above-captioned case, directed to the Sheriff of Pacific County, commanding the Sheriff as follows: The sale date has been set for 08/30/2019 at 10:00 a.m., inside the main entrance, Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington. YOU MAY HAVE A RIGHT TO EXEMPT PROPERTY from the sale under statutes of this state, including sections 6.13.010, 6.13.030, 6.13.040, 6.15.010, and 6.15.060 of the Revised Code of Washington, in the manner described in those statutes.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: HOLLIE BILLECI, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586, 360-875-9395
Published 07/17, 07/24, 07/31, 08/07, 08/14, 08/21/2019
Legal No. 245-19
