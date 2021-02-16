CHINOOK WATER DISTRICT NOTICE:
Chinook Water District is seeking qualified applicants to fill an upcoming vacancy of Commissioner Position #1. Any interested person residing in Chinook Water District boundaries is encouraged to file as a candidate for the upcoming election. The candidate filing window is May 17-21, 2021. You can file online at the Pacific County Auditors website or in person at Long Beach or South Bend Auditors office. For more information contact Stewart Simonson 360-642-5191. 4511 Pacific Way Seaview, WA 98644 cwdist@centurytel.net
Published Feb. 17 and Feb. 24, 2021
Legal No. 045-21
