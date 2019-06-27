Chinook Water District
Request for Statement of Qualifications to Furnish
Engineering and Land Surveying Services
The Chinook Water District, in accordance with RCW 39.80.030, hereby publishes notice that the District maintains a roster of qualified firms that provide engineering design and land surveying services on building and construction projects related to the operation of a water utility.
The District does not anticipate changing its current engineering and land surveying service providers presently under contract with the District at this time. However, those firms wishing to submit a “Statement of Qualifications” (SOQ), may do so by submitting a paper copy containing no more than eight pages to: Chinook Water District, PO Box 191, Chinook, WA 98614.
Each SOQ should include the firm’s specialties and types of work desired, previous experience, resumes of key personnel, and references. No interviews are being scheduled at this time.
Minority, veteran, and women owned firms are encouraged to submit statements of qualification.
The Chinook Water District is an equal opportunity and affirmative action employer.
The Chinook Water District requests that firms respect the busy schedules of District staff and refrain from contacting the District prior to submitting an SOQ. Response of interested firms is requested no later than August 20, 2019.
Published June 26, July 3 and July 10, 2019
Legal No. 225-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.