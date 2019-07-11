Chinook Water District
Small Works Roster Advertisement
All Contractors are invited to join
Chinook Water District Small Works Roster
The Chinook Water District maintains a Small Works Roster for the completion of public works projects. This Roster will be updated annually. Per RCW 39.40.155 Water Districts contracting for construction work with an estimated cost of less than $300,000.00 may by resolution, use a small works roster. Chinook Water District is calling for any responsible contractors that are licensed or registered that wish to be added to our current small works roster.
Any firm that has requested to be on the roster in the past need not apply again. At this time the District does not have any planned construction work for 2019. This solicitation is pursuant to RCW 57.08.050(2) & RCW 39.04.155
The sign-up period ends August 20, 2019. Small Works Roster application forms may be obtained by contacting: Chinook Water District, PO Box 191, Chinook, WA 98614
Published June 26, July 3, and July 10, 2019
Legal 224-19
