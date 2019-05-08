IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE

STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY

CIT BANK, N.A., Plaintiff, v.

LEO KELLIS, AN INDIVIDUAL; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLIANT HEREIN, ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE, OR ANY CLOUD ON PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO THE PROPERTY, COLLECTIVELY DESIGNATED AS DOES 1 THROUGH 50, INCLUSIVE., Defendant

Cause No. 17-2-00256-25

SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF

SALE OF REAL PROPERTY

Judgment Rendered On 06/11/2018

Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 03/19/2019

Date of Levy 04/09/2019

TO: LEO KELLIS, Judgment Debtor(s)

The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 15412 Birch St. Long Beach, WA 98631. Legal Description: TRACT 60 OF CRANBERRY LAKE TRACTS, PER PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME “F” OF PLATS, PAGE 4, IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Parcel No: 74011060000.

The sale of the above-described property is to take place: Time: 10:00 a.m.; Date: 06/07/2019; Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington.

The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $132,330.05, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.

ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: HOLLIE BILLECI, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. 360-875-9395

Published April 17, April 24, May 1 and May 8, 2019

Legal NO. 135-19

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.