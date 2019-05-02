IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF THE
STATE OF WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
CIT BANK, N.A., Plaintiff, v.
LEO KELLIS, AN INDIVIDUAL; AND ALL OTHER PERSONS OR PARTIES UNKNOWN CLAIMING ANY LEGAL OR EQUITABLE RIGHT, TITLE, ESTATE, LIEN, OR INTEREST IN THE REAL PROPERTY DESCRIBED IN THE COMPLIANT HEREIN, ADVERSE TO PLAINTIFF’S TITLE, OR ANY CLOUD ON PLAINTIFF’S TITLE TO THE PROPERTY, COLLECTIVELY DESIGNATED AS DOES 1 THROUGH 50, INCLUSIVE., Defendant
Cause No. 17-2-00256-25
SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF
SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 06/11/2018
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 03/19/2019
Date of Levy 04/09/2019
TO: LEO KELLIS, Judgment Debtor(s)
The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 15412 Birch St. Long Beach, WA 98631. Legal Description: TRACT 60 OF CRANBERRY LAKE TRACTS, PER PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN VOLUME “F” OF PLATS, PAGE 4, IN THE OFFICE OF THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON. Parcel No: 74011060000.
The sale of the above-described property is to take place: Time: 10:00 a.m.; Date: 06/07/2019; Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington.
The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $132,330.05, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON, By: HOLLIE BILLECI, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. 360-875-9395
Published April 17, April 24, May 1 and May 8, 2019
Legal NO. 135-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.