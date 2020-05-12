CITY OF ILWACO
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the City Council during the regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday May 26, 2020 at 6:00 p.m. Due to the COVID-19 guidelines, this meeting will be held via Zoom teleconference. To join online: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/88976679481?pwd= V2RrMkwzUVQ2T3RlR0Z6RTQ4SEx1UT09 (Meeting ID: 889 7667 9481, Password: 8d4BZT). To join by phone: Dial (253) 215-8782 (Meeting ID: 889 7667 9481, Password: 554751). Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 24-hour advance notice. All public hearings are open to the public and our citizens are encouraged to attend and participate.
The purpose of this public hearing is to review community development and housing needs, inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and receive comments on proposed activities, particularly from lower income persons.
Up to $900,000 may be available to the City on a statewide competitive basis to fund public facility, community facility, economic development, planning and affordable housing projects that principally benefit low- and moderate-income persons.
An outline of the proposed project is available for review by contacting the Treasurer at treasurer@ilwaco-wa.gov. Comments may also be submitted in writing to the City of Ilwaco until May 26, 2020 at 4 p.m.
Stephanie Davis, City Clerk
Published May 13, 2020
Legal No. 131-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.