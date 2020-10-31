CITY OF ILWACO
NOTICE OF SEPA CHECKLIST
City of Ilwaco Reservoir Rehabilitation and Distribution System Improvements
Notice is hereby provided in accordance with Ilwaco Municipal Code (IMC) 15.08.090 for the State Environmental Policy Act (SEPA) checklist submitted for rehabilitation and system distribution improvements proposed at the City reservoir.
Project Location: Reservoir parcels 10113423033/10113423024 and Whealdon Street right-of-way
Lead Agency: City of Ilwaco
Proposed improvements include:
• Recoating the exterior and interior of the 500,000-gallon steel reservoir;
• Replacing approximately 1,000 linear feet of asbestos concrete (AC) (2 pipes; 500 feet each) water main with 100 feet of 10-inch high-density polyethylene (HPDE) water main and 400 feet of 16-inch HPDE water main;
• Installing a seismic valve at the outlet of the site;
• Construction of a booster pump station along Whealdon Street, including small diameter water lines to eight residences;
• Paving Whealdon Street.
Comments: The comment period for this SEPA checklist is November 4, 2020 to November 17, 2020. All public or agency comments on this application must be received by the city planner by four p.m. on November 17, 2020.
How to comment:
• Email: Sam Roberts (city planner); sam.roberts@wsp.com
• Mail or drop-off at City Hall:
• Holly Beller, P.O. Box 548, 120 First Avenue North, Ilwaco, WA 98624
Published Nov. 4, 2020
Legal No. 276-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.