CITY OF ILWACO

ORDINANCE NO. 915

AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2020 BUDGET OF THE CITY OF ILWA-CO, WASHINGTON AS ADOPTED BY ORDINANCE #900 AND AMENDED BY ORDINANCE #908

WHEREAS, the City of Ilwaco adopted the 2020 budget in final form by Ordinance #900 on December 9, 2019 and amended it on July 27, 2020 by Ordinance #908; and

WHEREAS, subsequent thereto it has become necessary for the city to amend said ordinance because of revenues and council approved unbudgeted expenditures of same; and

WHEREAS, the city is desirous of amending its budget pursuant to RCW 35A.33.090.

NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ILWACO, WASHINGTON, DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:

Section 1. The following funds contained in the 2020 Budget are hereby amended as follows:

 

City of Ilwaco Funds

 

Original 

Appropriation

Amend No. 1

Appropriation

Amend No. 2

Appropriation

 

Change

General Fund

988,375

944,200

1,000,278

11,903

Street Fund

522,894

103,026

171,717

(351,177)

Tourism Fund

57,113

48,113

51,675

(5,438)

Excise 

Reserve Fund

30,000

35,000

35,000

5,000

Water Fund

719,778

727,336

845,018

125,240

Watershed Fund

22,702

15,333

16,074

(6,628)

Water/Sewer

Bond Redemption Fund

462,284

462,284

454,074

(8,210)

Water/Sewer

Bond Reserve

-

-

-

-

Stormwater Fund

92,472

92,829

95,719

3,247

Sewer Fund

1,134,768

1,086,032

1,198,543

63,775

Total

Appropriations

4,030,386

3,514,153

3,868,098

(162,288)

  

Section 2. The budget for the year 2020 is amended to provide redistribution of monies due to projects not being completed in this fiscal year. As well as distribution from other governmental entities that are not calculated until the end of the year.

Section 3. The city clerk is hereby directed to transmit this supplemental budget to the State Auditor’s Office and to the Association of Washington Cities.

Section 4. Effective Date. This Ordinance takes effect and is in full force five (5) days after its passage, approval and publication of an approved summary of the title as provided by law.

PASSED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ILWACO AND SIGNED IN AUTHENTIFICATION OF ITS PASSAGE THIS 28TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2020.

_____________________________

Gary Forner, Mayor

ATTEST:

_____________________________

Holly Beller, Treasurer

VOTE Cundiff Bageant Quittner Lessnau Mathison Forner

Ayes X X X X

Nays

Abstentions

Absent X

PUBLISHED: January 6, 2021

EFFECTIVE: January 11, 2021

