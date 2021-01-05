CITY OF ILWACO
ORDINANCE NO. 915
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE 2020 BUDGET OF THE CITY OF ILWA-CO, WASHINGTON AS ADOPTED BY ORDINANCE #900 AND AMENDED BY ORDINANCE #908
WHEREAS, the City of Ilwaco adopted the 2020 budget in final form by Ordinance #900 on December 9, 2019 and amended it on July 27, 2020 by Ordinance #908; and
WHEREAS, subsequent thereto it has become necessary for the city to amend said ordinance because of revenues and council approved unbudgeted expenditures of same; and
WHEREAS, the city is desirous of amending its budget pursuant to RCW 35A.33.090.
NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ILWACO, WASHINGTON, DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. The following funds contained in the 2020 Budget are hereby amended as follows:
City of Ilwaco Funds
Original
Appropriation
Amend No. 1
Appropriation
Amend No. 2
Appropriation
Change
General Fund
988,375
944,200
1,000,278
11,903
Street Fund
522,894
103,026
171,717
(351,177)
Tourism Fund
57,113
48,113
51,675
(5,438)
Excise
Reserve Fund
30,000
35,000
35,000
5,000
Water Fund
719,778
727,336
845,018
125,240
Watershed Fund
22,702
15,333
16,074
(6,628)
Water/Sewer
Bond Redemption Fund
462,284
462,284
454,074
(8,210)
Water/Sewer
Bond Reserve
-
-
-
-
Stormwater Fund
92,472
92,829
95,719
3,247
Sewer Fund
1,134,768
1,086,032
1,198,543
63,775
Total
Appropriations
4,030,386
3,514,153
3,868,098
(162,288)
Section 2. The budget for the year 2020 is amended to provide redistribution of monies due to projects not being completed in this fiscal year. As well as distribution from other governmental entities that are not calculated until the end of the year.
Section 3. The city clerk is hereby directed to transmit this supplemental budget to the State Auditor’s Office and to the Association of Washington Cities.
Section 4. Effective Date. This Ordinance takes effect and is in full force five (5) days after its passage, approval and publication of an approved summary of the title as provided by law.
PASSED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF ILWACO AND SIGNED IN AUTHENTIFICATION OF ITS PASSAGE THIS 28TH DAY OF DECEMBER 2020.
_____________________________
Gary Forner, Mayor
ATTEST:
_____________________________
Holly Beller, Treasurer
VOTE Cundiff Bageant Quittner Lessnau Mathison Forner
Ayes X X X X
Nays
Abstentions
Absent X
PUBLISHED: January 6, 2021
EFFECTIVE: January 11, 2021
