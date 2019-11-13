CITY OF ILWACO
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ilwaco City Council will be holding two public hearings regarding the 2020 Budget. Hearings to take place at the regular City Council meetings on November 25 and December 9, 2019, at or about 6:00 p.m., in the Ilwaco Community Building Meeting Room at 158 N. First Ave. N., Ilwaco, WA 98624. All written and oral comment will be considered. A copy of the draft budget will be available by Noon on November 18, 2019, at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Ave. N., Ilwaco WA. Please contact City Hall, 360-642-3145, should you need special accommodations. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Holly Beller, Treasurer, City of Ilwaco
Published Nov. 13 and Nov. 20, 2019
Legal No. 388-19
