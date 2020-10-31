CITY OF ILWACO
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Ilwaco City Council will be holding two public hearings regarding the 2021 Budget. Hearings to take place at the regular City Council meetings on November 9th and 23rd, 2020, at or about 6:00 p.m., Via Zoom teleconference. November 9, 2020 Zoom Conference Number 864 6411 3578, November 23, 2020 Zoom Conference Number 830 2408 7840. All written and oral comment will be considered. A copy of the draft budget will be available by Noon on November 5, 2020, at Ilwaco City Hall, 120 First Ave. N., Ilwaco WA. Please contact City Hall, 360-642-3145, should you need special accommodations. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Holly Beller, Treasurer, City of Ilwaco
Published October 28, and November 4, 2020
Legal No. 261-20
