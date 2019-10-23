CITY OF ILWACO — PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Ilwaco will be Testing Water Meters the week of October 28th, 2019. This is an annual procedure to test the accuracy of the water meters in the Ilwaco system. Random meter testing will start no earlier than 10:00 a.m. and may continue through 3:00 p.m. each day. Water will be temporarily shut off to the selected residences and businesses and returned to service as soon as possible. If your property is selected for testing, we will place a door hanger on your door the day before testing. Contact Ilwaco Water Treatment at 360-777-8330 if you have any questions or concerns.
Published October 23, 2019
Legal No. 362-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.