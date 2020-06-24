CITY OF LONG BEACH
PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Long Beach will hold a public hearing to discuss the Six-Year Transportation Improvement Plan. Hearing to take place at the regular city council meeting of July 6, 2020 at or about 7:00 p.m. in Long Beach Council Chambers at 115 Bolstad Ave W. Long Beach, WA 98631 All written and oral comment will be considered. Please contact City Hall, 360-642-4421, should you need special accommodations. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Ariel Smith, Director of Community Development, City of Long Beach
Published Date: June 24 and July 1, 2020
Legal No. 158-20
