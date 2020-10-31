City of Long Beach 2021 Budget Hearings Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Long Beach City Council will begin holding a series of public hearings for the City of Long Beach 2021 budget. The first public hearing is November 16, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., or shortly thereafter. This public hearing is for consideration of the 2021 Preliminary Budget and for any tax or fee increases the City Council may wish to enact, specifically including property taxes. The 2021 Preliminary Budget will be available for public inspection beginning November 12, 2020 at Long Beach City Hall. The second public hearing is December 7, 2020 at 7:00 p.m., or shortly thereafter, for consideration of the 2021 Final Budget. Normally these hearings are held in the Council Chambers at Long Beach City Hall, but due to COVID and the Governor’s restrictions on gatherings, these hearings will be held by Zoom. Please call City Hall for updates. Written comments may be mailed to Long Beach City Hall, P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631 or emailed to administrator@longbeachwa.gov.
Published Oct. 21, Oct. 28 and Nov. 4, 2020
Legal No. 260-20
