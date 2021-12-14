, AN INDIVIDUAL, AND THE MARITAL COMMUNITY COMPRISED OF HIMSELF AND JANE DOE SAGMILLER,
Defendant
Cause No. 18-2-00119-25 SHERIFF’S PUBLIC NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL PROPERTY
Judgment Rendered On 04/09/2021
Writ of Execution or Order of Sale Issued 11/17/2021
Date of Levy 12/1/2021
TO: FAIRYTALE LAND LLC & STEPHEN K. SAGMILLER, Judgment Debtor(s)
The Superior Court of Pacific County has directed the undersigned Sheriff of Pacific County to sell the property described below to satisfy a judgment in the above-entitled action. If developed, the property address is 1311 Washington Ave. South, Long Beach, WA 98631 AND 1315 Washington Ave. South, Long Beach, WA 98631. Legal Description: LOTS 5 & 6 EXCEPTING THE WESTERLY 5 FEET THEREOF, BLOCK 81 OF THE PLAT OF SEAVIEW ACCORDING TO THE PLAT THEREOF ON FILE IN ACCORDING TO THE AUDITOR OF PACIFIC COUNTY, WA
Parcel No: 73026081005
The sale of the above-described property is to take place:
Time: 10:00 a.m.; Date: 01/07/2022; Place: Inside Main Entrance of the Pacific County Courthouse, 300 Memorial Drive, South Bend, Washington
The judgment debtor or debtors can avoid the sale by paying the judgment amount of $61,116.57, together with interest, costs, and fees, before the sale date. For the exact amount, contact the Sheriff at the address stated below.
ROBIN K SOUVENIR, SHERIFF, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON
By: HOLLIE BILLECI, Civil Clerk, Pacific County Sheriff’s Office, PO Box 27, South Bend, WA 98586. 360-875-9395
Published Dec. 1, Dec. 8, Dec. 15 and Dec. 22, 2021
