City of Long Beach 2020 Budget Hearings Notice
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Long Beach City Council will begin holding a series of public hearings for the City of Long Beach 2020 budget. The first public hearing is November 18, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., or shortly thereafter. This public hearing is for consideration of the 2020 Preliminary Budget and for any tax or fee increases the City Council may wish to enact, specifically including property taxes. The 2020 Preliminary Budget will be available for public inspection beginning November 15, 2019 at Long Beach City Hall. The second public hearing is December 2, 2019 at 7:00 p.m., or shortly thereafter, for consideration of the 2020 Final Budget. These hearings will be held in the Council Chambers at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue West, Long Beach, Washington. Written comments may be mailed to Long Beach City Hall, P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631 or emailed to administrator@longbeachwa.gov. Any person may appear at these hearings and be heard for or against the budget proposals. Aides can be made available for disability impairments upon request to Long Beach City Hall at the above stated address at least seven days prior to the hearings. Long Beach City Hall is considered barrier free and accessible.
Published Oct . 30, Nov. 6 and Nov. 13, 2019
Legal No. 364-19
