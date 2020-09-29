NOTICE of PUBLIC HEARING
The City of Long Beach City Council will conduct a public hearing to consider a substantial update of the City’s Critical Areas regulations. The City Council hearing will occur at 7:00 P.M. or soon thereafter at a regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, October 5, 2020.
The regulations comprise eight chapters: 1-General Requirements; 2-Definitions; 3-Review of Critical Areas; 4-Wetlands; 5-Fish and Wildlife Habitat Conservation Areas; 6-Frequently Flooded Areas; 7-Critical Aquifer Recharge Areas; and 8-Geologically Hazardous Areas.
The hearing will be held via Zoom: Webinar ID: 854 2086 9925 Password - 12345678
Published Sept. 23 and Sept. 30, 2020
Legal No. 232-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.