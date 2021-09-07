City of Long Beach
DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE (DNS)
AND NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING
Description of Proposal: 2021 Land Use Codes Amendments and Rezone: Proposed amendment adds the use of drive-in movie theaters to the OTW – Old Town West Zone, required through the design review process that all accessory structures are subordinate in size to the primary structure. Rezone of the properties located at 1900 Pacific Ave N (APN 10110932180) and 1910 Pacific Ave N (APN 10110932186) currently zoned C1 – Commercial and will go to RC – Residential Commercial. Rezone 1808 Oregon Ave N (APN 74060034000) currently zoned R1 – Single-Family Residential to RC – Residential Commercial.
Comment period: The public may comment in writing on this SEPA Determination of Non-significance through September 10, 2021. Please mail your written comments on environmental issues only to:
City of Long Beach
PO Box 310
Long Beach, Washington 98631
Attention: Ariel Smith
For other opportunities to comment on environmental issues or the merits of the proposal, see “Public Hearings,” below.
Location of proposal, including street address, if any: This proposal is within the municipal boundaries of the City of Long Beach
Proponent and Lead Agency: City of Long Beach, a Municipality of the State of Washington.
The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it will not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 and pursuant to WAC 197-11-340. This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request. Copies of the current and proposed zoning code are available to the public for review at Long Beach City Hall.
Public Hearings: A publicly noticed hearing will be conducted by the Long Beach Planning Commission on September 14, 2021, which begins at 6 PM. Another publicly noticed hearing will be conducted by the Long Beach City Council at its regularly scheduled business meeting of October 4, 2021, which begins at 7 PM. The hearing may be continued without further notice if the date, time and place of the continued hearing are announced. Interested persons may appear and be heard and are encouraged to also submit their comments in writing at least three days prior to the hearing date. It is the right of any person to comment on the proposed amendments, receive notice of and participate in any hearing, request a copy of the decision once made, and appeal the decision pursuant to city code. This meeting will be via Zoom, the link to the meeting can be found at the bottom of the page.
Responsible Official: Ariel Smith, Position/Title: Director, Department of Community Development
Address: P.O. Box 310, 115 West Bolstad, Long Beach, WA 98631. Phone: 360.642.4421
Original Issue Date: August 24, 2021
Signature:
Zoom Information:
Webinar ID: 817 9120 1773 Passcode: 12345678
Published Sept. 1 and Sept. 8, 2021
Legal No. 233-21
