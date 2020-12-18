CITY OF LONG BEACH
Long Beach, Washington
ORDINANCE NO. 987
AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON RELATING TO UTILITIES; AMENDING RATES AND CHARGES OF THE WATERWORKS UTILITY, INCLUDING THE WATER SYSTEM AND THE SEWER SYSTEM; ESTABLISHING SCHEDULE AND PROGRAM FOR RATE STABILIZATION; ESTABLISHING EFFECTIVE DATE.
THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON DOES HEREBY ORDAIN, AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. RECITALS AND FINDINGS.
Section 2. WATER RATES AND CHARGES.
Section 3. STORM AND SURFACE WATER RATES AND CHARGES
Section 4. SEWER RATES AND CHARGES
Section 5. AGGREGATE OF RATES.
Section 6. LOW INCOME SENIOR CITIZEN DISCOUNT RATE
Section 7. SEVERABILITY.
Section 8. REPEAL OF CONFLICTING ORDINANCES
Section 9. EFFECTIVE DATE
PASSED by the Council of the City of Long Beach, Washington, and approved by its Mayor at a regular meeting thereof held this 7th day of December 2020.
CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON
For a complete copy of this Ordinance contact Long Beach City Hall, 115 West Bolstad Avenue, P. O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published December 16, 2020
Legal No. 303-20
