CITY OF LONG BEACH
MITIGATED DETERMINATION
OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE (MDNS)
PROJECT: DAVIDSON MITIGATION
CASE NO.: SEPA 2022-02
APPLICANT: Larry Davidson, 889 SW Hoffman Road, West Linn, OR 97068
CONTACT: Kate’Lyn Wills, Ecological Land Services, 1157 3rd Avenue, Suite 220A, Longview, WA 98632; 360.578.1371
LOCATION: This project is proposed on Pacific County Tax Parcel Number 10110433075 located at 1305 31st St. NW in Long Beach, Washington within a portion of Section 05, Township 10 North, and Range 11 West of the Willamette Meridian.
PROPOSAL: The proposed project consists of impacting approximately 0.10 acres of wetland buffer that will include clearing, grading, lot preparation, utility installation, construction of a driveway, and development of a single-family home.
ZONING: R1R – Single-Family Restricted
The City of Long Beach as SEPA lead agency for Case No. SEPA 2022-02, determined that if mitigation measures are implemented as provided for in the full MDNS, on file at City Hall, the proposal after mitigation does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment and has issued a MDNS. An environmental impact, statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c), provided certain conditions are met. This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. Detailed information and copies of the conditions are available to the public on request.
Comment Period: This Mitigated DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-350(2). The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 15 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted to the City of Long Beach by 4:00 p.m. on March 4, 2022
Responsible Official: Ariel Smith; Position/Title: Director, Community Development; Phone: 360.642.4421; Ad-dress: PO Box 310, 115 Bolstad West, Long Beach, WA 98631
Date Issued/Published: February 18, 2022
Appeal: You may appeal this Determination to the Long Beach Hearing Examiner at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad West, Long Beach, WA 98631 no later than twenty-one (21) days from the date of final MDNS. You should be prepared to make specific factual objections. Contact the Community Development Department to ask about the procedures for SEPA appeals.
Note: The issuance of this Determination DOES NOT constitute project approval. The applicant must comply with all other applicable requirements of the City of Long Beach before receiving any permits.
Published Feb. 23 and March 2, 2022
Legal No. 050-22
