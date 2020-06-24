City of Long Beach
Notice of Application and Notice of Two Public Hearings
CASE NO. RZ 2020-01: REZONE FROM R3 – Multi-Family Residential District TO R2R – TWO-FAMILY RESIDENTIAL DISTRICT
Notice is hereby given that Gayle Borchard on behalf of Steven Oman requests that properties located on block 86 of Tinker’s 2nd South Addition to Long Beach be considered for a reclassification from its current zoning designation of R3 – Multi-Family Residential to R2R – Two-Family Residential as the option to apply for a conditional use permit for a short term rental is desirable. Under the current zoning this use is not an option.
Any person desiring to express his or her views or to be notified of City action taken on this application should notify the City of Long Beach Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631 in writing. Written comments must be received at Long Beach City Hall no later than 4:00 PM on July 10, 2020.
The City of Long Beach Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing on this application at 6:00 PM or soon thereafter at it regularly scheduled meeting on July 14, 2020 in the City Council Chambers at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Street West, Long Beach WA 98631.
The City of Long Beach City Council will also hold a Public Hearing and possibly render a decision on this application and its enacting ordinance at 7:00 PM or soon thereafter at its regularly scheduled meeting on August 3, 2020 the City Council Chambers at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Street West, Long Beach WA 98631.
Decisions by the City Council regarding rezoning may be appealed to the Western Washington Growth Management Hearings Board (GMHB) by a party of record. A Petition for Review must be filed timely with the GMHB. See http://www.gmhb.wa.gov/default.aspx for instructions.
The hearing room is ADA accessible. For those planning to attend who have special accessibility requirements, please contact the City of Long Beach by phone, 360-642-4421 or at the address below at least ten (10) days in advance.
Responsible Official: Ariel Smith, Position/Title: Director, Community Development, Phone: (360) 642-4421, Address: P.O. Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631
Notice Date: June 18, 2020
Published July 1 and July 8, 2020
Legal No. 161-20
