City of Long Beach
Notice to Bidders
Sealed bids will be received at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Ave. West (P.O. Box 310), Long Beach, Washington 98631, until 3:00 p.m., on Friday, December 13, 2019 for Long Beach New Police Headquarters.
Bid forms and plans are available at Long Beach City Hall. The City of Long Beach expressly reserves the right to reject any or all bids and to waive minor irregularities or informalities and to further make award of the project to the lowest responsive bidder as it best serves the interest of the City.
Published Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11, 2019
Legal No 408-19
