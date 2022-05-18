ORDINANCE 1005
AN ORDINANCE AMENDING THE CITY OF LONG BEACH SHORELINE MASTER PROGRAM PURSUANT TO CHAPTER 90.58 RCW AND CHAPTER 173-26 WAC.
WHEREAS, the State of Washington Shoreline Management Act (SMA) of 1971, Chapter 90.58 RCW, requires counties and cities to prepare shoreline master programs (SMPs) to prevent the uncoordinated and piecemeal development of shorelines of the state; and
WHEREAS, the City of Long Beach adopted on July 17, 2017 a Shoreline Master Program consistent with Chapter 90.58 RCW and Chapter 173-26 WAC; and
WHEREAS, RCW 90.58.080(4)(a) requires counties to periodically review their SMP to ensure the SMP stays current with changes in laws and rules, remains consistent with other City of Long Beach plans and regulations, and is responsive to changed circumstances, new information and improved data; and
WHEREAS, the City of Long Beach chose to conduct the SMP periodic review consistent with the optional joint review process per WAC 173-26-104; and
WHEREAS, the City of Long Beach prepared and implemented a Public Participation Plan for engaging the public, non-governmental organizations, state agencies, and tribal governments in the periodic review process; and
WHEREAS, the City of Long Beach conducted its periodic review and prepared a draft SMP with associated amendments; and
WHEREAS, the City of Long Beach held two open public workshops with the City of Long Beach Planning Commission on September 28, 2021, February 9, 2021 and October 26, 2021; and
WHEREAS, the City of Long Beach sent the draft to Washington State Department of Commerce on December 15, 2021 for the 60 day review; and
WHEREAS, under the SMA, the City of Long Beach and the Washington State Department of Ecology share joint authority and responsibility for the administration of the Lewis County SMP (pursuant to RCW 90.58.050); and
WHEREAS, before the public hearing, the City of Long Beach and the Washington State Department of Ecology held a public comment period on the document from December 15, 2021 to February 20, 2022, and received no comments; and
WHEREAS, on January 11, 2022, the City of Long Beach Planning Commission conducted a joint public hearing with the Washington State Department of Ecology, noticed in accordance with the standards in Section 11-2C-11 LBMC; and
WHEREAS, the City of Long Beach issued a SEPA Determination of Nonsignificance for the draft on February 4, 2022 and received comment from the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife that the city considered and prepared a response; and
WHEREAS, the City of Long Beach submitted a draft SMP with amendments and related documentation to the Washington State Department of Ecology on February 25, 2022 for the Initial Determination of Consistency in accordance with WAC 173-26-104(3)(a); and
WHEREAS, on April 12, 2022, the Planning Commission considered all comments received from the Washington State Department of Ecology and the Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife on the draft Shoreline Master Program amendments, incorporated said changes it deemed necessary, and subsequently voted unanimously to recommend to the City Council its adoption; and
WHEREAS, the City Council on April 18, 2022 considered and adopted the recommendation of the Planning Commission; and
WHEREAS, the City Council finds the amended Shoreline Master Program consistent with Chapter 90.58 RCW and Chapter 173-26 WAC;
NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON:
Section 1. Adoption of Amendments to Shoreline Master Program
The Shoreline Master Program adopted by the City Council pursuant to Ordinance 1005 is hereby amended as shown in the revision marks as set forth in attached Exhibit A.
Section 2. Submission to the Department of Ecology
The Director of Community Development shall submit the amended Shoreline Master Program and associated documents to the Washington State Department of Ecology for their review and approval prior to formal adoption.
Section 3. Severability
If any provision of this Ordinance or its application to any person or circumstances is held invalid, the remainder of the Ordinance, or the application of the provision to other persons or circumstances is not affected.
Section 4. Effective Date
The amendments to the SMP adopted through Ordinance No. 1005 shall be effective 14 days after Washington State Department of Ecology issues final action as provided by RCW 90.58.090 and WAC 173-26-110.
Passed this 18th day of April 2022.
Published May 18, 2022
Legal No. 119-22
