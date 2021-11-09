AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON
ORDINANCE TO AMEND TITLE 6 OF THE LONG BEACH CITY CODE TO ADD SECTION
6-7-4 AUTHORITY TO PROHIBIT DISCHARGE AND IMPLEMENTING A FIREWORKS BAN
WHEREAS: Revised Code of Washington (RCW) 70.77.250 allows counties and cities to adopt code more restrictive than state law; and
WHEREAS: In emergency situations, for instance high fire danger or other emergent threat, as determined by the Fire Chief, Police Chief and Mayor, a temporary ban on fireworks, approved by the City Council may be necessary; and
WHEREAS: The Council finds that in order to protect the health, safety, and welfare of the public, it is infrequently necessary to adopt certain fire safety requirements.; and
WHEREAS: The City has determined that a temporary ban on fireworks mitigates damage and risk to life and property and reduces the risk of fires due to fireworks; and
WHEREAS: Amendment to Title 6 to add language granting the authority to implement a ban when conditions indi-cate a ban is necessary; and
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASH-INGTON, as follows:
LBCC:
Section 1.
6-7-4 Authority to Prohibit Discharge
The City Council with recommendation from the Fire Chief, the Police Chief and Mayor is authorized to prohibit the ignition or discharge of fireworks within the incorporated areas of Long Beach.
Section 2. Severability
If any provision of this Ordinance or its application to any person or circumstances is held invalid, the remainder of the Ordinance, or the application of the provision to other persons or circumstances is not affected.
Section 3. Effective Date That such amendment shall be effective as prescribed by RCW 70.77.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.