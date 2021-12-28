CITY OF LONG BEACH ORDINANCE No. 1001

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, ADOPTING THE 2022 FINAL BUDGET.

WHEREAS, it is required that each municipality adopt an annual budget, and,

WHEREAS, the City Clerk did publish in a timely manner all required notices for said budget, and,

WHEREAS, the City Council held several budget workshops and a public hearing at City Council meetings,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, that the 2022 Final Budget is hereby adopted.

PASSED this 6th day of December 2021.

2022 FINAL BUDGET

Published Dec. 29, 2021

Legal No. 359-21

