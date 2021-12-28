AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH WASHINGTON, ADOPTING SALARY CLASSIFICATIONS & ESTABLISHING THE 2022 PAY TABLE.
WHEREAS, the City of Long Beach is committed to a policy that places every employee on a pay scale; and
WHEREAS, the city must be financially responsible in implementing compensation plan changes; and
WHEREAS, the City Council has determined that it will have the final approval on all pay policy issues; and
NOW, THEREFORE, THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, DOES ORDAIN AS FOLLOWS:
Section 1. The City Council of the City of Long Beach, Washington, adopts the City of Long Beach Position Grades and Brief Descriptions, attached hereto as Exhibit “A.”
Section 2. Severability. If any section, subsection, paragraph, sentence, clause or phrase of this ordinance is declared unconstitutional or invalid for any reason, such decision shall not affect the validity of the remaining parts of this ordinance.
Section 3. Referendum and Effective Date. This Ordinance, being an exercise of a power specifically delegated to the city legislative body, is not subject to referendum, and shall take effect and is in full force five (5) days after its passage, approval and publication of an approved summary of the title as provided by law.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.