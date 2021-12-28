CITY OF LONG BEACH ORDINANCE NO. 1004

AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, AMENDING THE 2021 BUDGET BY AUTHORIZING ADDITIONAL EXPENDITURES

WHEREAS, due to a larger sinking fund contribution in the current expense the fund had addi-tional costs,

WHEREAS, due to the creation and a contribution the law enforcement sinking fund, the fund had additional costs,

WHEREAS, due to a large project and debt being paid off early the water department had addi-tional expenditures that exceeded the original fund amount,

WHEREAS, due to unexpected sewer line repairs in the wastewater fund, the fund had additional costs,

WHEREAS, due to unexpected expenditures related to storm damage, the stormwater fund had additional costs,

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF LONG BEACH, WASHINGTON, that the 2021 Budget is hereby amended to allow the follow-ing total expenditures.

Passed this 20th day of December 2021.

2021 BUDGET AMENDMENTS

Current Expense Funds Total Expenditures & Non-Expenditures $ 2,320,920

Law Enforcement Total Expenditures & Non-Expenditures $ 1,359,929

Wastewater Fund Total Expenditures & Non-Expenditures $ 2,105,301

Water Fund Total Expenditures & Non-Expenditures $ 2,878,950

Stormwater Fund Total Expenditures & Non-Expenditures $ 1,037,194

Published Dec. 29, 2021

Legal No. 361-21

