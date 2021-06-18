ORDINANCE No. 993
An Ordinance of the City of Long Beach amending miscellaneous water/sewer related fees and repealing all Ordinances in conflict.
BE IT ORDAINED by the Long Beach City Council as follows:
Section 1. Miscellaneous Fees.
A. Checks returned to the city because of insufficient funds shall be charged an additional $1 over the NSF chargeback from the bank.
B. Transfers of Water/Sewer accounts shall be charged $20.00.
C. Lien Filing Fee shall be $100.00
D. Lien Removal Fee shall be $100.00
E. Certified Letter Fee shall be $20.00
F. Duplicate Bill Fee shall be $2.00
Section 2. Water Installation Fees.
Parts, Labor and Equipment:
A. Labor is figured at $45.00 per hour.
B. Parts are sold at our cost.
C. Backhoe is figured at $75.00 per hour.
Hourly rate is figured as the time the labor and/or equipment is at the job site, rounded to the nearest 15 minutes.
Section 3. Compost Sales.
A. Compost shall be sold for $25.00 per yard.
Section 4. Repealing Conflicting Ordinances.
Any Ordinance in conflict with this Ordinance, to the extent of such conflict, is hereby repealed.
Section 5. Effective Date.
This Ordinance shall be in full force and effect five days from and after its passage, approval, and publication in the manner required by law.
PASSED this 7th day of June 2021
Published June 16, 2021
Legal No. 158-21
