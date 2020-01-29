NOTICE OF APPLICATION
SEPA DETERMINATION OF NON-SIGNIFICANCE
Case No (s): P200032
Description of Proposal: Bonneville Power Administration (BPA) is proposing to replace approximately 111 of the existing wood-pole transmission line structures; replace existing conductors and hardware; replace overhead ground wire and counterpoise in the first 0.5 miles out from Naselle Substation and install overhead ground wire and counterpoise in the first 0.5 miles out from Holcomb Substation; install fiber optic cable on the transmission line; establish a temporary material storage yard, helicopter landing zones, and conductor pulling/tensioning sites; upgrade the access road system (including installing and replacing culverts); remove danger trees along the transmission line right of way edge; and replace equipment within Naselle and Holcomb Substations. The line will be operated at 115 kV and the work completed will take place within the right-of-way, access roads, substations, and other temporary construction areas.
Proponent(s): Bonneville Power Administration (applicant)
Location of Proposal: The work will take place at multiple locations between BPA’s Holcomb Substation (about 10 miles southeast of Raymond, WA) and travelling generally south to southwest to BPA’s Naselle Substation in Naselle, WA.
Lead Agency: Pacific County Department of Community Development. The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request.
Any person desiring to express his or her views or to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Tim Crose, Director, Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68 South Bend, WA 98586.
This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340 (2); the lead agency will not act on this proposal for 14 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted for the SEPA Determination of Non-Significance by February 12th, 2020.
Responsible Official: Tim Crose, Position/Title: Director, Phone: (360) 642-9382
Address: 7013 Sandridge Rd, Long Beach, WA 98631
Published January 29, 2020
Legal No. 034-20
