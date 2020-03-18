CITY OF LONG BEACH
SEPA NOTICE
DETERMINATION OF NONSIGNIFICANCE
Description of Proposal: Adoption of Critical Areas Ordinance. The City of Long Beach proposes to adopt critical areas regulations via ordinance. The proposed regulations will be adopted as an ordinance and as a title within the City code. The regulations comprise eight chapters: 1-General Requirements; 2-Definitions; 3-Review of Critical Areas; 4-Wetlands; 5-Fish and Wildlife Habitat Conservation Areas; 6-Frequently Flooded Areas; 7-Critical Aquifer Recharge Areas; and 8-Geologically Hazardous Areas.
Proponent: City of Long Beach.
Location: Within the corporate limits of the City of Long Beach.
Lead Agency: City of Long Beach. The lead agency for this proposal has determined it would not result in a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030(2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. Copies of the current and proposed Critical Areas regulations are available for public review at Long Beach City Hall: 115 Bolstad Avenue West, Long Beach, Washington.
Comment Period: This DNS is issued under WAC 197-11-340(2). The lead agency will not act on this proposal for 15 days from the date below. Comments must be submitted to the City of Long Beach by 4:00 P.M. on April 3rd, 2020.
Responsible Official: Ariel Smith, Position/Title: Director, Community Development; Phone: (360) 642-4421. Address: PO Box 310, 115 Bolstad West, Long Beach, WA 98631
Date Issued/Published: March 3, 2020
Signature: A signed copy of the original DNS is available for review upon request
Published March 11 and March 28, 2020
Legal No. 069-20
