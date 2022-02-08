The City of Long Beach is undergoing Periodic Review of its 2017 Shoreline Master Program (SMP) in accordance the provisions of Chapter 90.58 RCW and Chapters 173-26 and 173-27 WAC. The Periodic Review draft SMP incorporates amendments required for SMPs under the Revised Code of Washington and the Washington Administrative Code as of November 2021. All revisions to the SMP use model language provided by the Washington State Department of Ecology.
Proponent and Lead Agency: City of Long Beach
Location of proposal: This SMP Update applies to the jurisdictional shoreline of the City of Long Beach, Washington, which includes the following:
1. 200 feet upland from the ordinary high water mark of the Pacific Ocean and all tidally influenced wetlands
2. The Pacific Ocean for three nautical miles west of the ordinary high water mark
Threshold Decision: The lead agency for this proposal has determined that it does not have a probable significant adverse impact on the environment. An environmental impact statement (EIS) is not required under RCW 43.21C.030 (2)(c). This decision was made after review of a completed environmental checklist and other information on file with the lead agency. This information is available to the public on request. Copies of the SMP are available for the public to review at the Long Beach City Hall or on-line at: https://longbeachwa.gov/category/city-projects/.
Comment Period: The public may comment in writing on the SEPA Determination of Nonsignificance through February 23, 2022. Please mail or email your written comments to: Ariel Smith, Director, Department of Community Development, City of Long Beach, PO Box 310, Long Beach, WA 98631. planner@longbeachwa.gov
Responsible official: Ariel Smith; Position/title: Director, Department of Community Development; Phone: (360) 642-4421
Address: PO Box 310, 115 West Bolstad, Long Beach WA 98631
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.