City of Long Beach
Summary of Report of Decision
On June 11, 2021, the Hearings Examiner for the City of Long Beach, Washington did issue a report of decision for the following application:
Project: Application CUP 2021-02, Rachel and Tom Criddle of Gig Harbor, Washington, Conditional Use Permit to allow the use of a vacation rental in the S2– Shoreline Single-Family zone at 220 28th ST NW, Unit A.
Decision: Approved per the findings and conditions in the Report of Decision.
The complete Report of Decision for the above-referenced project is available for review at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue West, Long Beach Washington.
Published June 23, 2021
Legal No. 163-21
