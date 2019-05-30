City of Long Beach
Summary of Report of Decisions
On May 20, 2019, the City Council for the City of Long Beach, Washington did issue decisions for the following applications: Case No. VAC 2019-01, John Belisle of Long Beach, Washington: vacation of the northern 12.5 feet of 4th ST NE right-of-way, 50 feet east to west abutting lot 5 in Block 59 of the plat East Addition to Long Beach. This property is located in the R1 – Single Family Residential zone immediately north of and to be joined with the property located at 310 4th ST NE.
Decision: Approved per the findings of facts, conclusions of law, and conditions in the Staff Report without modification.
Documentation: The complete project files for the above-referenced decisions are available for review at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue West, Long Beach Washington.
Published May 29, 2019
Legal No. 194-19
