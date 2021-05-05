PORT OF CHINOOK
Commissioner District #1 PORT OF CHINOOK - The Port of Chinook Commission is seeking qualified applicants to fill the vacancy of Commissioner District #1. Any interested person residing in District #1 may submit a letter of interest and resume to the Commission by hand delivery to the Chinook Port office, mail or e-mail. The deadline for submission is May 12, 2021. The District #1 boundaries are generally described as an irregular shaped area beginning on the northerly side of highway 101 at Oregon Street and continuing easterly to approximately Chinook County Park and then continuing along the Columbia River to the eastern Port of Chinook District boundary line, then northward and returning back to the point of beginning. For more information, or to determine eligibility, contact Guy Glenn, Jr - Manager at 360-642-3143. Port of Chinook office is located at 743 Water Street, P.O. Box 185, Chinook, WA 98614 or email to gglenn@portofilwaco.org
Published April 28 and May 5, 2021
Legal No. 115-21
