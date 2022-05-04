NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a public hearing will be held by the Board of Pacific County Commissioners on Tuesday, May 10, 2022 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room of the Pacific County Courthouse Annex, located at 1216 Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington.
The public hearing is accessible via Zoom, and the direct link is available on the Pacific County website: co.pacific.wa.us
The purpose of the public hearing is to review community development and housing needs, inform citizens of the availability of funds and eligible uses of the state Community Development Block Grant (CDBG), and receive comments on proposed activities, particularly from lower income persons residing in Pacific County.
Up to $1,000,000 may be available to Pacific County on a statewide competitive basis to fund public facility, community facility, economic development, planning and affordable housing projects that principally benefit low- and moderate-income persons.
Upon publication of this notice, an outline of the proposed projects will be available for review at the Department of General Administration in the Pacific County Courthouse Annex, located at 1216 Robert Bush Drive in South Bend, Washington. Comments may also be submitted in writing to Pacific County prior to the hearing.
The Commissioners’ meeting room is handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or interpreter, will be made upon receiving 24-hour advance notice. For additional information, please contact Amanda Bennett, Clerk of the Board of County Commissioners, at 360-875-9337, in South Bend, Washington.
