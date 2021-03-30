PUBLIC NOTICE
Conditional Use Permit
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that Patrick & Bambi Doyle (owners) are requesting a Conditional Use Permit, application No. P21-00216, submitted March 3rd, 2021 and determined to be technically complete March, 25th, 2021. They are proposing to construct an approximate 1,900 square foot single family residence within the Community Commercial (C-C) Zoning District of Pacific County.
The property is located at 3310 Romane Rd. in Raymond, Washington. The County Assessor’s Parcel number is 14082832062; located within Section 28, Township 14 North, Range 08 West, W.M., Pacific County, Washington.
The Hearings Examiner will hear the following applications via zoom: P2100207 & P21-00216 on April 14th, 2021 at the following link
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/3891414139. You can join the meeting by going to this link or you can call in using the number +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) and entering the Meeting ID: 389 141 4139. Hearings will begin at 1:00 p.m. or shortly thereafter and will be held consecutively. Any person desiring to express his or her views on this matter or wanting to be notified of the action taken on this application should notify Zane Johnson, Planner, with the Pacific County Department of Community Development, P.O. Box 68, South Bend, Washington 98586 in writing by April 13th, 2021 or by testifying at the public hearing. To view the complete application packet please visit our website at; http://www.co.pacific.wa.us/dcd/public_notices.htm.
Interpreters for people with hearing impairments or taped information for people with visual impairments can be provided at this public hearing if necessary. The Pacific County Department of General Administration must receive a request for this type of service ten (10) days before the meeting. Contact the Pacific County Department of General Administration, P.O. Box 6, South Bend, Washington 98586, (360) 875-9334.
Published March 31, 2021
Legal No. 086-21
