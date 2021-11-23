The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge Complex (Complex) announces the opportunity for a seasonal grazing and haying program at Julia Butler Hansen Refuge for the Columbian White-tailed Deer (Cathlamet, WA), Lewis and Clark National Wildlife Refuge (Brownsmead, OR), and Willapa National Wildlife Refuge (Long Beach, WA). The program is managed under a Cooperative Agricultural Agreement (CAA), with the cooperators providing in-kind services by helping the Complex manage for wildlife habitat. In-kind services that are most commonly utilized are fence repair and installation, mowing, and/or spraying of weeds. Interested cooperators will be evaluated based on capacity to complete in-kind services, prior experience and knowledge of grazing or haying, and bid amount. Applications will only be accepted until December 17th, 2021. Application envelopes must be received in the refuge office or by email by December 17th, 2021 at 4:00 pm PDT. All applications will be reviewed be-ginning December 20th, 2021. Those who apply will be notified promptly and selected cooperators will then be given the opportunity to accept their selection. For further information regarding this opportunity please contact Matt Lloyd at (360) 642-3860 or visit http://www.fws.gov/refuge/willapa/.
