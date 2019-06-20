IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON FOR PACIFIC COUNTY
DENNY EICHLER and NANCY EICHLER, husband and wife, Plaintiffs
v.
SHERMAN ACQUISITION LIMITED PARTNERSHIP aka SHERMAN ACQUISITION, L.P., Defendant
CASE No. 19-2-00137-25
PUBLISHED SUMMONS -60 DAY, RCW 4.28.100(5)
To: SHERMAN ACQUISITION LIMITED PARTNERSHIP aka SHERMAN ACQUISITION, L.P., c/o registered agent, The Corporation Trust Corporation, Corporation Trust Center, 1209 Orange Street, Wilmington, Delaware 19801
A lawsuit has been started against you in the above entitled court by DENNY EICHLER and NANCY EICHLER, husband and wife, plaintiffS. Plaintiffs’ claim, which is to quiet title to a trust deed outlawed by the passage of time, Is stated in the written complaint, a copy of which is on file with the Pacific County Superior Court.
In order to defend against this lawsuit, you must respond to the complaint by stating your defense in writing, and serve a copy upon the undersigned attorney for the plaintiff within 60 days after the service of this summons, excluding the day of service, or a default judgment may be entered against you without notice. A default judgment is one where plaintiff is entitled to what he asks for because you have not responded. If you serve a notice of appearance on the undersigned attorney, you are entitled to notice before a default judgment may be entered.
If you wish to seek the advice of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that your written response, if any, may be served on time.
This summons is issued pursuant to Rule 4 of the Superior Court Civil Rules of the State of Washington.
Dated: June 4, 2019, CANN LAWYERS, WSB 15962, PO Box F, Long Beach, Washington 98631, 360-642-3108, fcann@fann.com, Attorney for Plaintiffs
Published June 12, June 19, June 26,
July 3, July 10, July 17, 2019
Legal No. 214-19
