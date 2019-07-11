Discovery to Bay Trail Pre-Scoping Meeting
The City of Long Beach, in partnership with Pacific County, Federal Highway Administration - Western Federal Lands Highway Division, Port of Ilwaco, Port of Peninsula and the Willapa National Wildlife Refuge, is hosting a meeting to discuss potential routes for the Discovery to Bay Trail. We are seeking input from stakeholders to help determine the best route from the end of the Discovery Trail at 26th St NW to the new Wildlife Refuge Center at the end of 67th St. The meeting will be held on July 23rd at the Cranberry Museum Annex, 2907 Pioneer Road in Long Beach, from 4-6 pm. Please contact City Hall, 360-642-4421, should you need special accommodations. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Published July 3, July 10 and July 17, 2019
Legal No. 236-19
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.