Election Notice for Educational Service
District Board of Directors
One ESD 112 board member is up for reelection this fall. The election is to fill an unexpired term beginning January 2020 and ending January 2022 (District 2).
Member up for reelection is:
* Mark Hottowe, who represents Director District 2, which includes Castle Rock, Kelso (partial), Longview, Naselle-Grays River Valley, Ocean Beach, Toutle Lake, and Wahkiakum school districts. Hottowe was appointed to the ESD Board in 2019.
The incumbent plans to run for their current board seat. Other candidates wishing to run for the ESD 112 Board may obtain a form from the Administrative Resource Office, Old Capitol Building, P.O. Box 47200, Olympia, Washington, 98504-7200 (360.725.6132/Fax: 360.753.4201) – https://www.k12.wa.us/about-ospi/about-school-districts/elections-educational-service-district-board-directors. Declarations of candidacy and optional Candidate Statements must be filed with the Administrative Resources Office September 1-16, 2019. Voting by ballot will take place October 1-16, 2019.
To be eligible for membership on an ESD Board, a candidate must be a registered voter and live in the ESD district for which the candidate files. ESD Board members serve a four-year term and are elected by the members of local school boards within each ESD.
ESD 112 Contact: Amber Scott, Administrative Assistant to the Board of Directors, Educational Service District 112, 2500 NE 65th Avenue, 360.952.3317.
Published September 4, 2019
Legal No. 308-19
