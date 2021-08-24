NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY ENVIRONMENTAL
ASSESSMENT AND FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT
IMPACT FOR PROPOSED MAINTENANCE DREDGING AT COAST GUARD STATION CAPE
DISAPPOINTMENT, PACIFIC COUNTY, WASHINGTON
The US Coast Guard (USCG) announces the availability of the Environmental Assessment (EA) and Finding of No Significant Impact (FONSI) for in support of Proposed Maintenance Dredging at Coast Guard Station Cape Disappointment in compliance with the National Environmental Policy Act of 1969 (NEPA; 42 U.S. Code §§4221 et seq.) and the regulations of the President’s Council on Environmental Quality implementing NEPA (40 Code of Federal Regulations [CFR] Parts 1500-1508).
The proposed project includes dredging over a 10-year period to return and maintain depths at the mooring basin and travel lift areas at Station Cape Disappointment to previous operational depths of -10 feet mean lower low water (MLLW) and in-water or upland placement of dredged material. The Proposed Action allows for 2 feet of over-dredge depth within this footprint, bringing the dredge elevation -12 feet MLLW over a total dredged area of 4.2 acres which would result in the removal of approximately 3,726 cubic yards of sediment during the initial dredge event proposed to be conducted in 2021. Subsequent maintenance events would be conducted as needed to maintain operational depths within a 10-year period.
Dredging would be completed using a barge-mounted bucket clamshell or backhoe dredge, or pipeline dredge. Initial dredging is anticipated to take up to one (1) week to complete. Dredging and placement of dredge material would comply with pertinent regulatory programs, including the Marine Protection, Research, and Sanctuaries Act, Sections 404 and 401 of the Clean Water Act, and Section 10 of the Rivers and Harbors Act. Dredging would occur within the approved in-water work window from November 1 through February 28. Based on a recent characterization of sediments within the proposed dredging footprint, dredged sediment is suitable for unconfined aquatic disposal. Two in-water disposal locations in Clatsop County, Oregon have been proposed: 1) Baker Bay Flowlane Disposal (BB-3), and 2) Flowlane Area D.
The EA presents the purpose and need for the action, the proposed action and alternatives, a description of the affected environment, and an analysis of environmental consequences. The EA also documents cumulative impacts from projects which are proposed, under construction, recently completed, or anticipated to be implemented in the near future. Based on the findings of the EA, the USCG concluded that the proposed action will have no significant impacts on the environment and issued the accompanying FONSI.
The review period extends from August 25 through September 24, 2021. The EA and FONSI can be reviewed at the Ilwaco Timberland Library and Astoria Public Library. Individuals may request a copy of the EA from Mr. William Robinson at William.A.Robinson@uscg.mil.
Published August 25, 2021
Legal No. 225-21
