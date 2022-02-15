Eradipest LLC at 2401 Pacific Ave. N. Long Beach WA 98631 (360) 642 7263 is seeking coverage under the Washington State Department of Ecology Aquatic Plant and Algae Management General Permit jointly with Surfside Homeowners Association at 31402 H St. Ocean Park WA 98640 (360)665-4171.
We are seeking coverage because we decided to use chemical methods to manage aquatic plants, algae, or to perform phosphorus sequestration, and a permit from Ecology is required for this discharge. Our proposed project, where we plan to treat with chemicals as conditionally authorized by the general permit, includes the following geographical area: Main Canal, Seabreeze Lake, I-Lane, Bear, Deer, and Skating Lake.
Any person desiring to present their views to the Department of Ecology regarding this application may do so in writing within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice. Public notice will be published on 02/16/22 and 03/01/22. Comments must be submitted to the Department of Ecology to be considered. Any person interested in the department's action on this application may notify the department of their interest within 30 days of the last date of publication of this notice.
Comments on our proposal may be emailed to aquaticpesticideperm@ecy.wa.gov or mailed to: Department of Ecology,Water Quality Program, Attn: Aquatic Pesticide Permit Manager, P.O. Box 47600, Olympia, WA 98504-7600
