ESD 112 SEEKS CANDIDATE TO FILL
VACANT BOARD POSITION
Posted: May 6, 2019
The Educational Service District 112 (ESD 112) Board of Directors is seeking applicants interested in filling the Director District #2 board position that encompasses the following districts: Ocean Beach, Naselle-Grays River Valley, Wahkiakum, Longview, Castle Rock, Toutle Lake, Parts of Kelso starting at the intersection of the northern School District boundary and Westside Hwy. Southerly on Westside Hwy to the first crossing of the School District boundary. Clockwise following School District boundary to the point of the beginning. ESD 112 is a regional service agency for schools in six Southwest Washington counties. The ESD board members are non-paid volunteers who attend monthly meetings held at the ESD headquarters in Vancouver, WA. The Director District #2 position appointment expires in January 2022. However, because there is a board election in the fall of 2019, the successful applicant will be required to run for election to fulfill the remaining two years of the term, through 2022. Applicants must be a registered voter and reside within Director District #2 boundaries. Applicants may not be a board member or an employee of a public or private school district, Educational Service District, Office of State Superintendent of Public Instruction, or the State Board of Education. Applicants interested in receiving an information packet or who have questions regarding the ESD board position and responsibilities may contact Amber Scott, Administrative Assistant to the ESD 112 Board of Directors, at (360) 952-3317 or via email at: amber.scott@esd112.org. Those interested in applying for the board position are asked to submit a letter of interest citing their reasons for seeking the position, as well as related service and/or educational background, a completed Declaration and Affidavit of Candidacy Form, and a biographical data form. Completed application packets should be sent directly to: Ann Campbell, President, ESD 112 Board of Directors, C/O Amber Scott, 2500 NE 65th Avenue, Vancouver, WA 98661, no later than 5:00 p.m., May 31, 2019.
Published May 15, May 22 and May 29, 2019
Legal No. 183-19
