IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF WASHINGTON
FOR THE COUNTY OF PACIFIC
In the Matter of the Estate of GLINDA G. DAFFRON, deceased.
Date of Death: October 15, 2018
Case No. 19-4-00003-25
ORDER ADMITTING WILL TO PROBATE; APPOINTING PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE AND GRANTING NONINTERVENTION POWERS
The petitioner, Robert E. Daffron, has filed with the Court a Petition for an Order as follows: a. Admitting to probate a certain document filed herein purporting to be the last Will and Testament of Glinda G. Daffron; b. Appointing the Robert E. Daffron as Personal Representative; and c. Granting nonintervention powers.
The Court, being fully advised in the premises, evidence having been received in support of said petition, and finding the estate is solvent pursuant to RCW 11.68.011, states as follows: IT IS THEREFORE ORDERED:
1. The document entitled Last Will of Gordon E. Daffron and Glinda G. Daffron is hereby admitted to probate;
2. Robert E. Daffron is appointed as personal representative of the estate of Glinda G. Daffron, to serve without bond;
3. The Personal Representative is granted nonintervention powers and is authorized to settle the decedent’s estate without the intervention of the Court; and
4. Letters Testamentary will be issued forthwith to the personal representative, upon filing of the oath, in the manner provided by law.
Donald J. Richter, Superior Court Judge
SUBMITTED BY: Kevin J. Tillson, WSB No. 39137
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER: Kevin J. Tillson, WSB No. 39137, Tillson Law P.C., 39075 Proctor Blvd., Suite C,
Sandy, Oregon 97055 T. 503-668-3558 F. 503-668-4148
Published Jan. 30, Feb. 6 and Feb. 13, 2019
Legal No. 041-19
