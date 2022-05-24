The personal representative named below has been appointed as personal representative of this estate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would be barred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as provided in RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the personal representative or the personal representative’s attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of the claim with the court in which the probate proceedings were commenced. The claim must be presented within the later of: (1) 30 days after the personal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCW 11.40.020(1)(c); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of this notice. If the claim is not presented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW 11.40.051 and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent’s probate and non-probate assets.
DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: May 12, 2022
Personal Representative: Jean M. Penney; Address: 3227 Curtis Street, San Diego, CA 92106. Resident Agent: Stephen P. Natwick; Address for Mailing or Service 120 East First Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520; Attorneys for the Personal Representative: INGRAM, ZELASKO & GOODWIN, LLP; Address for Mailing or Service: 120 East First Street, Aberdeen, WA 98520, (360) 533-2865
Court of Probate Proceedings and Cause Number: Grays Harbor County Superior Court #22-4-00126-14
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.