In the Superior Court of Washington StateCounty of PacificEstate of: JANIE BONASSI, DeceasedNO. 21-4-00086-25Probate Notice to Creditors, RCW 11.40.030The personal representative named below has been appointed as Personal Representative of thisestate. Any person having a claim against the decedent must, before the time the claim would bebarred by any otherwise applicable statute of limitations, present the claim in the manner as providedin RCW 11.40.070 by serving on or mailing to the Personal Representative or the PersonalRepresentative's attorney at the address stated below a copy of the claim and filing the original of theclaim with the Court. The claim must be presented within the later of: (I) thirty days after thepersonal representative served or mailed the notice to the creditor as provided under RCWI 1.40.020(3); or (2) four months after the date of first publication of the notice. If the claim is notpresented within this time frame, the claim is forever barred, except as otherwise provided in RCW11 .40.05 I and 11.40.060. This bar is effective as to claims against both the decedent's probate andnon-probate assets.DATE OF FIRST PUBLICATION: September 29, 2021Personal Representative: SUSAN HANLEY; Attorney for Personal Representative: GUY GLENN LAW FIRMNathan L. Needham, WSBA #30400, Guy M. Glenn, WSBA #567, 12305 Sandridge Road, Long Beach, WA 98631, 360-642-2332Published Sept. 29, Oct. 6 and Oct. 13, 2021Legal No. 263-21
