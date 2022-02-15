The U.S. Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration (EDA) is considering a request for Federal assistance from the City of Long Beach to construct the Boardwalk Deck Replacement project in Long Beach, Pacific County, Washington. Pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) and the National Historic Preservation Act (NHPA), EDA is conducting an assessment of the potential for the proposed project to affect the environment and/or historic properties.
The project will renovate the existing boardwalk with the replacement of existing decking, handrail, stairs, observation platforms and lighting. Land disturbing activities will include the installation of six driven piles to replace six existing piles. The project will be located east of the primary dune between Bolstad Avenue West and Sid Snyder Drive West (Township 10N, Range 11W, Sections 17 & 8). Project information is available for review at Long Beach City Hall, 115 Bolstad Avenue West, Long Beach, Washington 98631, 360-642-4421.
If you have any information regarding potential impacts environmental resources or historic properties associated with this proposed project, please provide it in writing to: Regional Environmental Officer, US Department of Commerce, Economic Development Administration, rdefato@eda.gov (206) 220-7703
Comments received in the EDA Regional Office by 5:00 pm pacific time on March 4, 2022, will be considered. A copy of the NEPA/NHPA decisional document will be available upon request at the above EDA Regional Office.
