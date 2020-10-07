NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING REGARDING AMENDMENTS
TO THE FISCAL YEAR 2020 PACIFIC COUNTY BUDGET
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the Board of Pacific County Commissioners will hold a public hearing on the 13th day of October, 2020 at the hour of 10:00 a.m., or as soon thereafter as possible, in the Commissioners’ Meeting Room, Pacific County Annex, 1216 Robert Bush Drive, South Bend, Washington.
Due to meeting gathering size restrictions, the meeting is accessible via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/347547406; Meeting ID: 347 547 406; One tap mobile +12532158782.
The purpose of the hearing is to consider amendments to the fiscal year 2020 budget as follows:
Description of Amendments to FY2020 Expenditures/Revenues Expenses Revenues
Fund #102 (Emergency Management): Expenses offset by grant revenue $32,000 $32,000
Fund #118 (Public Health): Expenses offset by grant revenue $315,487 $315,487
Fund #197 (Cumulative Reserve): Expenses offset by CARES Act revenue $432,800 $432,800
Total for All Funds: $780,287 $780,287
The proposed amendments to the FY2020 budget listed herein are offset by anticipated supplemental grant revenues. Therefore, no use of fund balance is anticipated for the expenditure amendments listed herein.
The Commissioners’ meeting room is handicap accessible. Arrangements to reasonably accommodate special needs, including handicap accessibility or to provide interpreter services, will be made upon receiving 24-hour advance notice. Contact Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board at 360-875-9337, 360-642-9337, TDD# (360) 875-9400 or mguernsey@co.pacific.wa.us to request accommodation.
The facility is considered barrier free and accessible to the disabled. Access for the hearing impaired can be accommodated using Washington Relay Service at 1-800-833-6384 and at the website: https://www.dshs.wa.gov/altsa/odhh/telecommunication-relay-services.
Marie Guernsey, Clerk of the Board
Published September 30 and October 7, 2020
Legal No. 238-20
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.