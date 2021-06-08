FRIENDS OF CHINOOK SCHOOL
PUBLIC NOTICE OF ANNUAL MEETING
The Friends of Chinook School will be holding the annual meeting on Monday, June 21, 2021, at 7:00 p.m. in the Chinook School Community Building, at 810 SR 101, Chinook, WA.
All members are invited to attend. Current Covid restrictions permit us to allow 50% occupancy allowance in any one room. No mask required if you’ve had your vaccinations.
Anna Lee Larimore, FOCS Secretary, (360)319-1130
Published June 9, 2021
Legal No. 154-21
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.