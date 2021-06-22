FUNDING ANNOUNCEMENT - INVITATION TO APPLY
The Pacific County Lodging Tax Advisory Committee is accepting grant applications from Pacific County community organizations to assist with tourism promotion in fiscal year 2022. Applications can be obtained at https://www.co.pacific.wa.us; at the Commissioners’ Office/Courthouse Annex, 1216 West Robert Bush Drive, South Bend; via email abennett@co.pacific.wa.us; or by phone - Naselle 360/484-7334; North Cove/Tokeland 360/267-8334; Long Beach 360/642-9334; Willapa Harbor 360/875-9334. Grant
applications are due on Monday, September 27, 2021, by 4:00pm.
Published June 23, 2021
Legal No. 156-21
